Juventus got a free kick one minute after the start of stoppage time, sending Milik the ball over the human wall into the lower right corner of the goal, as Cremonese goalkeeper Marco Karnsiki tried to tackle it, but failed to prevent it from shaking his own net.

Juventus’ seventh consecutive victory without conceding a goal led them to third place with 34 points, while Cremonese remained penultimate without any victory this season.

“Cremonese is a team that presses and runs, and we made a lot of technical mistakes. It’s a good victory and another step forward,” said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri to the “Dauzen” platform.

Cremonese dominated the first half, depriving Juventus of chances inside the penalty area and taking advantage of defensive mistakes, but the half ended in a goalless draw.

The hosts had their first chance two minutes after the start, when David Okerki entered the penalty area after a counter-attack, but his shot lacked strength and direction.

Cremonese player Emanuele Valeri sent a header over Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Cesini and then into the net after 15 minutes, but the assistant referee raised his flag in a sign of offside.

Matthias Sully came close to putting Juventus ahead after 20 minutes, but goalkeeper Karnicki blocked his powerful shot from outside the penalty area.

Three minutes later, Sule fired a shot from outside the penalty area into the lower right corner of the goal, but Karnicki pushed the ball away from his own net.

The two teams pressed and each sought to score the winning goal, as the post responded with a powerful shot from Cremonese player Cyril Desires from inside the penalty area in the 69th minute.