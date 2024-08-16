The company owned by influencers KSI and Logan Paul also has deals with Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich

THE Juventusthe Italian football team, announced on Wednesday (14.Aug.2024) a partnership with Primean energy drink brand. The partnership makes Prime the club’s official sports drink.

The agreement also provides for the creation of exclusive content and experiences for fans. With this collaboration, Juventus joins the brand’s portfolio, which includes other European giants such as Arsenal, Benfica, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Prime has expanded its presence into other sports areas. It has entered into agreements with WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) and with the Los Angeles Lakersfrom the NBA. In addition to being a partner of football players such as Erling Haaland, Rafael Leão and others.

“Prime has come a long way in recent years. We are therefore constantly working to become even better with each new partnership,” said Prime co-founders, digital influencers Logan Paul and KSI.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to Juventus for joining us. Our goal is to become the number one source of fuel and hydration for athletes of all levels. We look forward to supporting them for many seasons to come.”they declared.