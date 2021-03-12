“He who does not believe in us, let him not look at us.” For weeks and despite Inter’s good run, Álvaro Morata is one of those who maintains high faith in the reconquest of the Scudetto inside and outside of Vinovo. The Spanish striker is recovering from elimination in the Champions League before facing the final leg of the season, which has changed after Juventus were unable to eliminate Porto.

The Madrilenian is thus far from what has been his fetish competition this season. Morata had a remarkable group stage with six goals in six games with two doubles against Dinamo Kiev and Ferencvaros. Against Barcelona he had a remarkable performance, but luck was not on his side and he lived a fateful night with a hat trick of goals disallowed.

After a difficult start to the year in which he has suffered the effects of cytomegalovirus, which reduced his physique, The striker has one goal to take his winning streak to Serie A, where he experienced a serious traffic jam, and try to revalidate the title. A difficult task, since Juve is ten points behind Inter, but not impossible. The year could take a definitive turn if the victory in the Cup was also achieved, in which Juve is classified for the final against Atalanta.

Álvaro’s future

For now, Juventus has him, he is among Pirlo’s favorites and he lives comfortably in Turin, but what will happen when his loan ends? The economic situation and your performance will decide. According to Tuttosport, Juventus has no intention of paying the stipulated 45 million euros and will try to find a new loan from Atlético de Madrid. The idea is that the forward stays and from the club they look for formulas.

So far this season, Pirlo, a former teammate and now a coach, has trusted Morata and has recovered his best version in several stages of this season. This year he has already accumulated 32 games in which he has scored 16 goals and has given eleven assists.