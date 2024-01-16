Juventus Sassuolo live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

JUVENTUS SASSUOLO STREAMING TV – Today, Tuesday 16 January 2024, at 8.45 pm Juventus and Sassuolo take to the field at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, a match valid for the 20th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to watch Juventus Sassuolo live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Juventus and Sassuolo will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. Juventus Sassuolo's kick-off is scheduled for 8.45pm today, Tuesday 16 January 2024. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, let's remember, piracy is a crime.

WHERE TO WATCH THE FOOTBALL MATCHES IN STREAMING

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Juventus Sassuolo on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let's see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today's match:

JUVENTUS (3-5-2): Szczesny; Rugani, Bremer, Danilo; Weah, Miretti, Locatelli, Cambiaso, Kostic; Vlahovic, Yildiz.

SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1): Advice; Missori, Erlic, Ferrari, Pedersen; Boloca, Matheus Henrique; Berardi, Thorstvedt, Laurienté; Pinamonti.

ALL THE NEWS ABOUT SERIES A