Juventus Sampdoria live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Serie A match

JUVENTUS SAMPDORIA STREAMING TV – Tonight, Sunday 12 March 2023, at 20.45 Juventus and Sampdoria take to the field at the Allianz Stadium, a match valid for the 26th day of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Juventus Sampdoria on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Juventus and Sampdoria will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Juventus Sampdoria’s kick-off is scheduled for 8.45 pm today, Sunday 12 March 2023. In this article, we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Juventus Sampdoria on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

JUVENTUS (3-5-2): Szczesny, Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro, Cuadrado, Rabiot, Locatelli, Fagioli, Kostic, Di Maria, Vlahovic. Merry Herds

SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Audero, Zanoli, Nuytinck, Amione, Leris, Winks, Rincon, Augello, Cuisance, Sabiri, Jese. All. Stankovic

