Juventus wins 4-2 against Sampdoria and climbs to 38 points (without the penalty he would be at 53 seconds with a +3 over Inter), but the Sampdoria’s controversies and disputes weigh heavily on the Allianz Stadium match on the 3-2 goal scored by Adrien Rabiot in the 64th minute which changed the course of the match and was considered regular by the referee and the Var.

Is there or isn’t there a touch of the French midfielder’s hand? Let’s see what the ex-referee Luca Marelli’s slow motion said about Dazn

Juventus-Sampdoria, Rabiot goal by hand? Luca Marelli’s slow motion on Dazn

Should Adrien Rabiot’s goal that put Juventus up 3-2 against Sampdoria be disallowed? “We have seen all the images that have been passed and honestly we have taken this one because in my opinion it is the clearest one. There are a couple of elements that suggest that the stop was actually made with the arm and not with the chest – the Luca Marelli’s words to Dazn – The first is Rabiot not even rejoicing because in my opinion he knew he had touched the ball with his arm. He only rejoices when Prontera points to midfield. The second element is that if he had touched the ball with his chest, the ball would hardly be seen because the left arm is slightly ahead of the chest and would have covered it”.

Because the VAR did not intervene? “In my opinion this is a reconstruction based simply on what we have seen in the past also when talking about Udogie (Milan-Udinese 1-1 ed): they are not 100% certain that he touched with his arm. Instead, in my opinion, the certainty that he touched with his arm and immediately scored the net, there is. Then it’s a matter of points of view”. explains the former referee Luca Marelli about the decision of the Var not to cancel the Juventus goal against Sampdoria.

Juventus-Sampdoria, Stankovic: “Goal from Rabiot? Clear arm”

“It’s a clean arm, you can see the bicep moving. I stop here. Maybe I still lost the game, but at least let me stay at 2-2. It was a very clear situation. If they saw it at the VAR I believe it, but maybe it should be seen a little better. If we show the Vlahovic clash with Turk 20 times, the touch of the arm can be shown. Just for a touch of the arm by Gabbiadini they disallowed a goal in Empoli… I trust him, if they see the referee and VAR I trust him, but not like that. Up to a point I accept this decision. I don’t want to be stupid,” said Sampdoria coach Dejan Stankovic on Rabiot’s goal that brought Juventus up 3-2 against Sampdoria.

Juventus-Sampdoria 4-2 scoreboard

Juventus (3-5-1-1): Perin; Bremer (39′ st Rugani), Bonucci (1′ st Cuadrado), Danilo; De Sciglio (42′ st Gatti), Fagioli, Barrenechea (1′ st Locatelli), Rabiot, Kostic; Miretti (27′ st Soulé); Vlakhovic. Available Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Paredes, Iling-Junior, Compagnon. Merry Herds.

Sampdoria (3-4-2-1): turks; Gunter, Nuytinck (31′ st Paoletti), Amione; Zanoli, Rincon (37′ st Malagrida), Winks, Augello (28′ st Murru); Leris, Djuricic (28′ st Jesé); Seagulls. Available Ravaglia, Tantalocchi, Oikonomou, Sabiri, Quagliarella, Yepes. All. Stankovic.



Scorers: pt 11′ Bremer (J), 26′ Rabiot (J), 31′ Augello (S), 32′ Djuricic (S); st 19′ Rabiot (J), 48′ Soulé (J).Assist: pt 11′ Kostic (J), 26′ Miretti (J), 32′ Zanoli (S); st 19′ Beans (J).



Referee: Prontera of Bologna.



VAR: Di Bello of Brindisi.



Ammonites: pt 40′ Rincon (S); st 14′ Beans (J).

