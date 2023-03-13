Genoa – Many absences at Sampdoria for the match against Juventus but Stankovic recovers Djuricic who will be on the pitch from the first minute. Between the goalposts, in place of the injured Audero, the Slovenian Turk makes his debut in Serie A.

In defense it’s up to Gunter, Nuytinck and Amione. Zanoli returns to his natural role on the right wing, on the left there is Augello in the middle Winks in control with Rincon and Djuricic on the sides and in front Gabbiadini returning from disqualification with Leris behind him. In Juve Allegri focuses on young playerswith Fagioli and Miretti who will support Vlahovic in attack and Barrenechea in midfield together with Rabiot.

Juventus-Sampdoria, follow the match live