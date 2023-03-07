Genoa – “No trip to Turin”: the “Groups of the South announce their absence for Juventus-Sampdoria, scheduled for Sunday 12 March at 20.45 with a press release entitled” Nobody stays behind “. The choice is a protest against the decision to limit the sale of tickets in the away sector only to supporters residing in Liguria.

“The match is open, not at risk – reads the press release signed by “La Sud” and therefore we believe it essential that the sale for the away sector, as per protocol, is guaranteed to all Sampdoria fans, Ligurian and non-Ligurian. to the sampdorians outside the region, especially those always present at home and away, we reluctantly decide to give up the away match in Turin”.

“The choice is ours – continues the message from the Sampdoria fans – and we are proud of it right from the start. Anyone wishing to make this decision their own should know that they are making the right choice. For better or for worse, we are one. No politics, no business, no one is left behind”.