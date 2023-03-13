Juventus beat Sampdoria 4-2 in the match valid for the 26th day of Serie A 2022-2023. The bianconeri, penalized by 15 points by the FIGC’s Court of Appeal in the capital gains trial, rise to 38. Samp remains last at 12. The verdict matures at the end of a challenge that the formation coached by Allegri starts on velvet. Juve took the lead in the 11th minute with Bremer, who nailed the winning header from Kostic’s corner: 1-0. In the 26th minute Rabiot made it 2-0 with another header from Miretti’s cross. The black and whites seem to be masters of the field, but they stop playing and are restarted in a minute. Sampdoria closed the gap in the 31st minute with Augello, who punched Perin after a shot by Leris deflected by Danilo: 2-1.

The comeback was completed in the 32nd minute, when Zanoli crossed and Duricic in tow hit the mark: 2-2 and it started again. Juve struggled to regroup before the break and only took control of the match at the start of the second half. The hosts put their heads back in the 64th minute. Fagioli triggers Rabiot, who controls and shoots under the crossbar: two goals for the Frenchman and 3-2. Juve could drop poker immediately afterwards: Cuadrado gets himself a penalty, but Vlahovic confirms that he is going through a black period by printing the ball on the post in the 67th minute. The hosts continue to push in search of a safety goal and create other chances. Cuadrado hits the crossbar in the 82nd minute, then in full recovery it is Soulé who closes the score: 4-2.