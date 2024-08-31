Juventus Roma live streaming, tv and probable lineups of the Serie A match

JUVENTUS ROME STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 1 September 2024, at 20:45 Juventus and Roma take to the field at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, a match valid for the third day of Serie A 2024-2025. Where to watch Juventus Roma live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sport or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to watch it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Juventus and Roma will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Ample pre- and post-match coverage is planned with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with various guests and experts. The Juventus Roma kick-off is scheduled for 8:45 pm today, Sunday 1 September 2024. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a completely legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

The probable formations

We have seen where to watch Juventus Roma on TV and live streaming, but who is playing? What are the probable formations? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for today’s match:

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Cambiaso, Bremer, Gatti, Cabal; Locatelli, Fagioli; Nico Gonzalez, Yildiz, Mbangula; Vlahovic.

Rome (4-3-3): Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Dovbyk, Soulè.

