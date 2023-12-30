Juventus beats Roma 1-0 today, December 30, in the match scheduled for the 18th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. The Bianconeri prevailed with a goal from Rabiot, who scored in the 47th minute. The victory allows the team coached by Allegri to rise to 43 points and move to -2 behind Interleaders at 45. Roma remain at 28 points, -5 from fourth place.

The match

The guests start strong and come very close to taking the lead in the 4th minute, Cristante picks up a loose ball in the area and shoots with first intention, his shot ends up on the post. Juve's response came in the 9th minute with a shot by Vlahovic who broke free on the edge of the area and shot the ball to the near post, wide. In the 12th minute the Serbian attacker exchanges with Yildiz and goes to shoot: the ball goes just wide. In the 20th minute Vlahovic, served by Gatti, manages to turn in the area and shoot but is thwarted by Mancini at the last moment.

At the half hour mark the former Fiorentina player shows up again with a semi-overhead attempt from outside the area, the ball goes wide. A minute later, beautiful individual action by Yildiz who targets Roma's defense and then finds space to finish, diagonally wide. In the 33rd minute Roma were close to taking the lead again, Kristensen passes for Dybala who kicks with the outside, a ball that grazes the post. La Joya one step away from the ex's goal. In the 42nd minute Juve were close to scoring, Kostic's shot with Rui Patricio beaten, Ndicka saved a few steps from the goal line. It's the last emotion of the first half.

Juventus took the lead in the 2nd minute of the second half. Insertion of Rabiot receiving a backheel assist from Vlahovic, the Frenchman face to face with Rui Patricio surpasses him and scores the 1-0. Roma tries to react and rushes forward, but Juve defends with all their strength. In the 19th minute Mourinho brought on Pellegrini for Bove and immediately afterwards Allegri put Chiesa in place of Yildiz. Roma continues to try with Dybala, in the 26th minute Joya attempts another left-footed shot: she saves Szczesny. A few minutes later the Giallorossi coach brought on El Shaarawy in place of Paredes.

Among the Bianconeri, Kostic and Vlahovic are out, Iling and Milik are in. In the 32nd minute a yellow card for Locatelli, the former Milan player was booked by a booking and will miss the match on 7 January away against Salernitana. Mou further increases his offensive weight by introducing Azmoun in place of Zalewski in the 35th minute. In the 39th minute Juve were close to doubling their lead, McKennie shot almost without fail a few meters from Rui Patricio: Roma's goalkeeper deflects for a corner. In the 43rd minute Chiesa's goal was disallowed for offside. The former Viola scores after several rebounds in the area but in an off-side position. Referee Sozza gives six minutes of injury time to the guests' last attempts but the result no longer changes.