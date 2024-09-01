Juventus and Roma draw 0-0 in the match of the third day of the Serie A 2024-2025. Thiago Motta’s Bianconeri slow down after 2 consecutive victories and, with 7 points, share the top spot with Inter and Torino. Daniele De Rossi’s Roma are at 2 points and are still without victories.

The match

For the delicate challenge at the Stadium, De Rossi leaves Dybala on the bench and focuses on Saelemaekers from the first minute with Soulé confirmed behind Dovbyk and in midfield, surprisingly, a bit like Thiago Motta, he deploys the young Pisilli. On the other side, the Juventus coach continues to focus on Cambiaso, Yildiz and Mbangula behind Vlahovic, with Fagioli in control together with Locatelli and the other young Savona as full-back.

Tactical and balanced first half with Roma starting well and coming close to taking the lead with Pellegrini in the 13th minute but the shot is deflected by Locatelli and grazes the post and then with an action by Soulé who concludes highJuventus struggles to get out of the gap and becomes dangerous with Vlahovic in the 42nd minute but Svilar dives well to keep the score level.

At the start of the second half, a double substitution for Juventus, with new signings Koopmeiners and Conceicao coming on for Mbangula and Kabal, with Cambiaso expected to return to the defensive line. In the 49th minute, a first touch from Koopmeiners for Vlahovic but the conclusion ends up wideJuventus gains ground, while Roma tries to press in midfield.

With half an hour to go, De Rossi first inserts Dybala and Zalewski in place of Soulè and Saelemaekers and then Manu Kone for Pisilli, with Thiago Motta responding with McKennie and Douglas Luiz. Juve raises the bar and Roma retreats with Conceicao who puts the Giallorossi rearguard under pressure. In the 88th minute, Roma gains meters and becomes dangerous first with Dybala blocked and then with Angelino who grazes the post to the left of Di Gregorio. Roma tries in the final but too late to take away the three points.