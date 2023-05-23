Juventus, Champions far away: 50 million receipts that fade

The 2023/2024 Champions League has become a mirage for Juventus within a few hours: first the elimination in the semifinals of the Europa League against Sevilla (winning the competition would have given direct access to the top European club competition), then the penalty of 10 points and then the final blow, perhaps the most sensational: the very hard knockout collected on the Empoli field (4-1) on a Monday night which, had it been won, would have immediately brought Allegri’s team back in the slipstream of fourth-placed Milan (with two points) in next Sunday’s direct match at the Allianz Stadium.

Not playing the Champions League means 40-50 million less secure income which will also weigh in the next summer strategies (without forgetting the amount of salaries that will probably be reduced). Waiting for the appointment of the new sporting director (Federico Giuntoli is the chosen man, but he must free himself from Naples, Giovanni Manna – current director of Juve Next Gen – plan B), therefore it will be necessary to understand who is staying and who is leaving.

Juventus, Kulusevski-McKennie-Arthur: players on loan

Certainly the Juventus will start again from the interesting young people who exploded this year (from Fagioli to Miretti, without forgetting the return of Rovella from Monza). Then there is the knot of players on loan who will not be redeemed: da Weston McKennie (Leeds almost relegated, but the midfielder likes De Zerbi’s Brighton) a Denis Zakaria (Chelsea, the redemption would cost 28 million) passing through the Brazilian Arthur (Liverpool will not exercise the 37.5 million purchase option) and with the unknown factor Kulusevski (Tottenham have not yet discovered the cards on the fate of the Swedish winger and not having qualified for the Champions League, they are not obliged to buy).

