Piemonte Calcio stands aside for Juventus’ great comeback on FIFA, but is it really the end for the glorious fictional club?

Yesterday’s announcement left its mark: after three years of absence, the Juventus will return to FIFA and will do so as of this September, with FIFA 23 . EA Sports has signed a new agreement with the Bianconeri, thanks to which it has become Sport Video Gaming Partner of the Old Lady. But now many are wondering: what will happen to Piemonte Calcio, the fictional team ‘hired’ by Electronic Arts in the years when Juve was a Konami exclusive for eFootball?

On social media, of course, the irony about it was wasted. Let’s be clear: the Piedmont Football it will simply cease to exist, as it will be overwritten by Juventus in the series chapters starting with FIFA 23 (and, in the future, on EA Sports FC). But EA didn’t want to forget the years we spent together and, on Twittershared the ironic twittering of a fan who wrote an open letter headed to Piemonte Calcio, in which the club thanked the fans and announced its dissolution.

Piedmont Football. Only in UFL – UFL (@UFLgame) July 25, 2022

Won’t Piemonte Calcio disappear? –

The funny episode gave the ideal side to another football game, the still mysterious UFL, to make easy ironies on the net and carve out some visibility at the expense of Electronic Arts. Commenting on the news, the official account of the title in development at Strikerz, Inc. wrote “Piedmont Football. Only in UFL “, grabbing the club’s exclusive for the next few years. Obviously, Juventus will not be present in the title, given the agreement just signed with EA Sports, but nothing prevents – given the fictitious nature of the club’s name – that to replace it there is precisely the ‘fake’ Juve when UFL will be available (yes predicts in time for 2022, free). Whether it’s a joke or a real easter egg for the final game, the glorious history of Piemonte Calcio may not be over here …