Juventus, relegation to Serie B?



Juventus in Serie B? As revealed by the latest rumors, the Juventus could risk Serie B, or one penalty in the championship, only if the alteration of the balance sheets would have caused an alteration on the registration for the championship. This is what some experts in the economic-financial sector, also linked to studies on sports justice, point out.

The risk B series, at least for the moment, after the wiretaps that have emerged and documents in hand, there remains a hypothesis that should not be discarded. It will be necessary to understand the analyzes of the new interceptions held by prosecutors and the possible evidence that the judiciary may have discovered after months-weeks of investigations.

After the resignation of the Board of Juventus, concerns continue at Juventus. Next 18 January there will be the appointment of the new Juventus board of directors, with Gianluca Ferrero as new president. Possible return also for Del Piero, even if the former Juventus captain could only return to the club with an active role and not just as an “ambassador”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

