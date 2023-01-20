Juventus receives harsh punishment for accounting fraud

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Brawl in Juventus match.
Italian Football Federation made the announcement.
The Juventus was penalized with the withdrawal of 15 points in the championship by the Italian sports court due to accounting fraud in footballer transfers, announced this Friday the Italian Football Federation.
The Turin club had been acquitted along with ten other entities in the spring of 2022 but the federation’s court of appeal accepted the federal prosecutor’s demand to reopen the dossier due to the elements transmitted by the Italian justice system, which is also investigating the accounts of Juventus, according to a statement from the federation.
AFP
