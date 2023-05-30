Juventus was sanctioned this Tuesday by the Federal National Court of the Italian Federation (FIGC) with an economic fine of €718,200 for the case related to the salary maneuvers that the club carried out with certain players during the pandemic, suspicious payments to player agents and secret agreements with other Italian clubs.

The plea agreement reached by the Juventus team with the FIGC National Federal Court finally led to a strictly economic sanction, which It did not affect the black and white box in Serie A as it did with the ‘Case of capital gains’in which the Italians were penalized with 10 fewer points in the standings.

Scope of punishment

The plea agreement includes another by which the club will not appeal the decision. “This agreement is foreseen by our rules, convenient and shared, and it is the best result in Italian football to find a moment of serenity”, declared the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravinaafter the hearing is over.

This trial was for a different case than the ‘capital gains case’, but also under what is known as the ‘Prism Investigation’, which included both investigations.

The reasons that caused Juventus to go to this new trial were, in this case, the illegal salary maneuvers that the club carried out with certain players during the pandemicsuspicious payments to player agents and secret agreements with other Italian clubs for player transfers.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado in Juventus vs. Seville.

The objective of ‘Juve’ with this agreement is to end all judicial processes as soon as possible and to be able to start the one that is strictly focused on sports, with an eye on finishing in the top four to return to the Champions League.

Not having received a penalty of points in the table, the Turin team can still enter the Europa League positions in this last day of Serie A, in which Udinese is measured at home.

They need a win and Roma draw -or lose-, or Atalanta lose. On the other hand, the former president Andrea Agneldecided not to accept the plea agreement with the FIGC Tribunal and will go to trial on June 15.

The rest of the ex-directors involved in the plot, including Fabio Paratici and Pavel Nedved, did accept the agreement and will have to pay the corresponding financial penalty. With this trial, the possible sanctions by the Italian sports courts for Juventus end, which now awaits UEFA’s decision, which could leave it without European competitions for next season.

EFE

More sports news