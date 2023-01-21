The Italian football club Juventus received heavy penalties on Saturday for cheating with club money. Fifteen points will be deducted in the league and sports director Federico Cherubini will no longer be allowed to work in Italian football for sixteen months. This is reported by international news agencies and confirms the Turin club. Ten former directors and employees have also been banned from football for years.

Due to the fifteen-point deduction, Juventus drops from third to tenth place in the competition, 25 points behind leader Napoli. Placement for European football next season therefore does not seem likely. The public prosecutor had demanded a nine point deduction, the judge imposed a heavier sentence. Juventus announced on Saturday that it would appeal.

At the start of the corona pandemic, the Juventus board said 23 players had agreed to a four-month pay cut to help the ailing club through the crisis. The prosecutor claims that the players only reported one month’s salary. Secret payments to former player Cristiano Ronaldo were also allegedly discovered.

It is not the first time that Juventus has been heavily penalized for fraud. In 2006, the so-called Calciopoli affair played in Serie A. Club directors of Juventus, Fiorentina, Lazio Roma and Reggina, among others, were convicted of bribing referees. Juventus had to give up the championship title from the previous year and were relegated to Serie B, Italy’s second division.