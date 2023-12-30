Juventus, Rabiot: “We had seen Inter. Scudetto? We believe in it even more”

“Inter's draw (Friday evening against Genoa, ed.)? Yes yesterday we had seen their game and we knew we could shorten it. We believed in the scudetto before and now, after this victory, we believe in it even more. It's a goal for me and for the whole team, but the season is still long.” Word of Adrien Arabiot, match winner of Juventus-Roma, a match that delivers 3 points to the Bianconeri who end the year in the wake of Inter (minus two) and dream of a tricolor 2024. On his goal: “I hadn't scored at the Stadium yet, I'm happy to have done it in front of these extraordinary fans. They believe in it too, we have to do it for them too”, says the French midfielder to Dazn. Contract expiring at the end of the season, what will happen? Rabiot does not go too far: “I feel good here but I still have to think about it and talk about it with the club. We'll talk about it later, I'm calm and I'm thinking about enjoying the matches.”

Juventus scudetto? Szczesny: “We cannot run away from responsibility”

“We cannot run away from the responsibility of aiming for the maximum goals because we are Juve. We had a good first round but we shouldn't be satisfied – Szczesny's words to Dazn in the wake of Rabiot's statements – We had the objective of reaching the Champions League zone, now we are -2 behind Inter and we have to dream of the Scudetto.” The Juventus goalkeeper explains: “At a playing level there is a lot to improve, but our basis is to be united and take advantage of episodes. We certainly need to improve in exploiting the potential of our attackers who can score 20-30 goals per season. I like the spirit we have and this is already a mini championship because it was missing in recent years” concluded the goalkeeper.

Allegri, historical record “short face” for Mister Juventus

Max Allegri becomes a record-breaking “short-nosed” coach in Serie A after the victory against Roma: in the three-point era, from 1994-95 to today, the Juventus coach is the coach who has won the most games by 1 -0 in the Italian championship. Allegri has won 76 matches with just one goal in his career, overtaking Carlo Ancelotti who is stuck at 75. And, beyond the statistics, his Juve is a team that is difficult to create danger for: armored defence, a covering midfield and a team that he moves and runs all over the field. Scoring at the Lady is very complicated. “They defend with a compact and difficult block,” said José Mourinho after his Roma's defeat at Juventus.

Juventus celebrates Adrien Rabiot's goal (lapress photo)



Juventus, Allegri: “It was a complicated match against Roma. Let's extend to the fifth”

“We knew it was a complicated match because Roma are a strong team, they are always difficult matches to play and the danger with them is always around the corner. Today the team was afraid of conceding a goal after taking the lead, which we didn't do well defensively in Frosinone and Genoa, then we had the opportunities for the 2-0, it's an important result that allows us to extend further on the fifth and one day from the end of the first round of having 43 points”, the words of Massimiliano Allegri to Sky Sport after the 1-0 victory against Mourinho's Roma thanks to Rabiot's goal.

Did you expect this ranking situation after all the problems and so many young players thrown in? “The young people are good, they know how to play football and they are good, then there is an excellent group, with spirit, who want to work, I had seen them in the last two days also lucid in playing football and we must improve on this. points from last year we had scored 38 points in the difficulties that occurred and they were not few in an initial part of the season that was not easy. This year's work is the continuation of last year's work, because the perception of the work of the Last year was different because every three hours they took 10 points away from us and from the outside the perception was that Juventus had had a bad year.”

Has the attention and fear of conceding goals returned? “There's a part of the match that needs to be done well and if you're not afraid, carelessness is just around the corner, but when you go to the aid of your teammate who can make mistakes, it's more difficult to score goals.”

photo Lapresse



Are you looking more for an attacking or defensive midfielder in January? “I'm not asking for anything at all because we have the directors who are following what needs to be done, among other things there's a boy who is growing very well, that's Nonge and maybe sooner or later I'll make his debut too. If he puts his mind to it he can become an important player.” McKennie is having a crazy season: how has it transformed him? “I didn't transform anything, I said that he was returning from Leeds who were relegated and had the possibility of staying at Juventus, it was enough for him to start running on July 15th and stop on May 26th.” Will we start talking about renewal in March? “No, I still have one year left on my contract and at the moment I'm happy to be part of this group of guys, of the team, of those who work because the path is still long, but fortunately I coach these guys who on a technical but above all moral level they have important values, and we must continue to work with the desire to improve, now we must improve especially in the ball management phase and in some moments of the match.”

Juventus, Allegri: “Vlahovic is growing. Yildiz is less of a striker than Chiesa. Acerbi? I won't comment on his words”

Allegri at Dazn. Vlahovic demonstrated one of the best games of the season. Playing as a central reference, without a second striker next to him, can he release his physicality better? “No, tonight he played a good game as he has done in the last good ones, tonight he is growing compared to the last ones because he is better physically. Then tonight we looked for him enough, we could have looked for him even more. He also played well technically, a player who can only grow, he can play alone, he can play with a striker close by. Yildiz is already less of a striker than Chiesa, Yildiz is someone who plays more vertically compared to Federico who is more of a counter-attacker, but I would say that only by playing and only by getting to know each other can they improve” .

Massimiliano Allegri and José Mourinho (photo Lapresse)



Acerbi wonders why they give Inter the favorite when Juve spent 200 million between Vlahovic, Chiesa and Bremer. Do you want to answer? “I don't know, I don't comment on Acerbi's words, he is an Inter player, at the moment they are two points ahead of us if I'm not mistaken, they are having an important and extraordinary season because they have scored 45 points and that's a lot. We try to stay close to them, attached, knowing that for us it is a different path than theirs. Just look at the squad we have available in terms of age, so it is a path that has begun, the boys are growing and we are satisfied with what we are doing, without standing idly by in other people's homes.”

