Juventus-Vlahovic, lights and shadows in the championship

Juventus is flying high in the league, with a pace that puts pressure on league leaders Inter. Max Allegri and his boys are creating a masterpiece so far. The Juventus defense is a bunker (9 goals conceded in 15 matches, if we remove Sassuolo's 4 they are 5 goals conceded in 14 matches), to nitpick perhaps a few goals are missing from the attack (23 scored so far against 37 for the Nerazzurri). And the star of the Juventus offensive department, Dusan Vlahovic has so far scored 5 times in 13 appearances (with 1 assist). Lights and shadows from the strong Serbian center forward.

Juventus-Vlahovic, contract renewal issue

And some questions about the future. Giuntoli and Manna, in recent weeks have opened dialogues for the possible renewal of the contract expiring in 20206: an extension of employment which would involve the spreading of the salary, taking into account that with the current agreements from July Vlahovic will earn 12 million net per season (24 gross for Juve, given that the Growth Decree cannot be used for him). The goal is to drop to 8-9, increasing the marriage with Vlahovic by one or two years. Difficult mission, although not impossible. The alternative could be the sale if some interesting offer arrives for the club and the player. Let's not forget that last July there was a lot of talk about one exchange with Lukaku in black and white and Vlahovic at Chelsea, then faded because it was not possible to find the square with the blues on the evaluations of the two players. Offers (rich…) for the former Fiorentina striker then arrived from Saudi Arabia, but the player showed no interest in these temptations.

Juventus, Vlahovic's replacement if he leaves? A hot name in Giuntoli's notebook

In the event of a farewell, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli would be interested in Victor Boniface. The 23-year-old Nigerian striker (fast, physical player with decent technique) from Bayer Leverkusen is playing perhaps the best season of his footballing life under the guidance of Xabi Alonso: 14 goals in 21 appearances (4 in 5 Europa League matches), to which must also be added assists and a great propensity for team play. Giuntoli would see in Boniface a possible new Osimhen, albeit with different characteristics. The attacker is already valued at over 40 million euros by Bayer Leverkusen (with a contract expiring in 2028). Important figure, which Juventus could invest if and only if they were to sell Vlahovic.

