According to the Italian media tuttosport, The information arrives that the “Vecchia Signora” has shown interest in the young Brazilian player of Atlético de Madrid, Renan Lodi. The strategy that Juventus has planned for the mattress player to arrive is to get rid of the services of Álex Sandro, who ends his contract with the Italian team in 2023, with the intention of renewing the left lane of the Juventus Stadium.
The mattress player does not finish his contract with his current club until 2025 and, in principle, there are no plans within the rojiblanca entity for the player to leave the club in the next transfer windows. Although a good amount of money from Juventus to Atlético de Madrid would change the opinion of Madrid executives.
In the event that Renan Lodi heads to Italy, Atlético de Madrid should look for another left-back in the market to replace the loss of the young Brazilian. One of the favorites to occupy that position is the Spaniard, current Chelsea player, Marcos Alonso.
The Spanish player is someone who likes, and a lot, within the offices of Atlético de Madrid, who already had their eye on him years ago, and are aware that it would not be a problem for the player from Madrid to wear the red and white jacket, of fact is something that the national side would like.
