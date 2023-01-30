The market is about to close and Isco’s future remains unclear, although, being a free player, the footballer can sign with any club at any time of the season, so it is clear that the man from Malaga should not have No worries in the head. Today it is known that the most viable future for the former Real Madrid is the MLS, but there are some clubs within Europe that still trust in that enormous talent that he is known to possess.
A few days ago we reported on 90min that the Unión Berlín squad, the surprising sub-leader of the Bundesliga, wants to sign Alarcón to be able to fight for the local title with the worst version of Bayern Munich in the last 10 years. However, the team from the German capital is not the only team with Alarcón in the lead, in the same way, the Juventus team, in the midst of a crisis and the collapse of the club, wants to tempt the player to be the savior of the Vecchia Signora .
Those of Serie A have closed the sale of McKennie to Leeds United of the Premier League. This transfer has left a hole in the club in the midfield that they want to reinforce with Isco, with the understanding that they will not pay a single euro for a transfer and they should only put a salary on Isco’s table that is very tempting, something that today He is still within the options of the Juventus team.
