The Juventus prepares for its first Champions League match 2024/25 with the firm intention of dreaming again about the goal of winning it, after several years of disagreements.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of ‘Juve’:
BY: Di Gregorio – The Italian goalkeeper proved to be more than technically interesting between the posts, consolidating himself, along with his composure, as the team’s starting goalkeeper.
LD: Savona – Despite his youth, he has been a pleasant surprise in the defensive scheme. His ability to defend solidly and project himself into the attack puts him in a privileged position.
CB: Gatti – He has been a mainstay in Juventus’ central defence. His reading of the game and ability to anticipate the movements of opposing forwards allow him to stand out tactically and be an undisputed starter. Gatti also stands out for his strength in the air, both defensively and offensively.
DFC: Bremer – The combination of his physicality and brilliant tactics catapult him to become one of the best central defenders in Europe.
LI: Cabal – He adapted to the left-back position, despite his natural preference for the central defender position.
MC: Locatelli – He is the heart of Juventus’ midfield. His ability to distribute the ball accurately and break lines with deep passes make him indispensable.
MC: Fagioli – He showed impressive development in his game, establishing himself as one of Juventus’ most promising young midfielders.
MCO: Yildiz – He is one of the most exciting revelations for the team. His vision and ability to create goal-scoring opportunities, despite his youth, demonstrate that he plays with enviable maturity.
ED: Changed – He is a right back who has evolved notably and his best point is the very interesting crosses he sends.
DC: Vlahovic – He remains the main force in Juventus’ attack. With exceptional goalscoring ability, Vlahovic combines his ability to finish with both feet and his physical strength to win duels in the penalty area.
EI: Mbangula – He emerged as one of the club’s most promising young talents and is a constant threat on the left wing.
This is what Juventus’ possible lineup will look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: DiGregorio
Defenses: Savona, Gatti, Bremer, Cabal
Midfielders: Locatelli, Fagioli, Yildiz
Forwards: Cambiaso, Vlahovic, Mbangula
More news about the Champions League
#Juventus #lineup #face #PSV #Matchday #Champions #League
Leave a Reply