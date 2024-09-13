The Juventus of Turin prepares for its fourth meeting in the Serie A 2024/25 with the firm intention of improving their last result after their 0-0 draw against Roma in the previous matchday.
Below we will provide you with the possible lineup of Juventus Turin against Empoli on matchday 4 of Serie A:
BY: Di Gregorio – The Italian goalkeeper has proven to be a reliable option between the posts. His ability to make key saves and stay calm in pressure situations has established him as the first-choice goalkeeper. In addition to his agility and reflexes, his ability to organise the defence from the back, directing his teammates and anticipating the opposition’s plays is also notable. This match will be crucial to reaffirm his place in the team, and his performance could be decisive in the outcome of the match.
LD: Savona – Savona, despite his youth, has been a welcome surprise in Juventus’ defensive line-up. His ability to defend solidly and project himself into attack has made him a versatile and valuable piece. Quick in crossing and with a good ability to make clean tackles, Savona provides security on the right flank. In addition, his precision in crossing from the right offers Juventus a dangerous option in attack. This match will be a key test for him to continue developing and gaining experience in the first team.
CB: Gatti – Federico Gatti has been a mainstay in Juventus’ central defence. His reading of the game and ability to anticipate the movements of opposing forwards allows him to defuse dangerous plays before they materialise. Gatti is also noted for his strength in the air, both defensively and offensively, being a constant threat from set pieces. In this match, his presence will be crucial to maintaining defensive solidity and ensuring that the team does not concede goals at critical moments.
DFC: Bremer – Bremer has proven to be one of the most complete defenders in Serie A. His combination of imposing physique and tactical ability allows him to control both fast and bigger forwards. He is often the leader of the defensive line, communicating with his teammates and organising the defence in pressing situations. In addition, his ability to play out from the back gives Juventus an advantage in the defence-attack transition. In this match, his role will be crucial in maintaining the team’s defensive stability.
LI: Cabal – Lucumí Cabal has been adapted to the left back position, despite his natural preference for the central defender position. His versatility allows him to play a key role in the defensive system, with the ability to take on speedy wingers in one-on-one situations. Cabal is an aggressive defender, but with the ability to read the game and position himself well. He is also capable of projecting himself into attack when needed, offering support on the wing. This match will be another opportunity for Cabal to prove his worth in a less common position.
MC: Locatelli – Locatelli is the heart of Juventus’ midfield. His ability to distribute the ball accurately and break through lines with deep passes makes him the engine that drives the team forward. In addition, his defensive ability is just as important, with crucial ball recoveries and excellent reading of the game. Locatelli also has a powerful shot from outside the box, allowing him to be a threat in attack. In this match, his ability to balance the play will be vital to maintaining control in midfield.
MC: Fagioli – Fagioli has shown impressive development in his game, establishing himself as one of Juventus’ most promising young midfielders. With exceptional vision and precision in his passing, Fagioli is able to link the defensive and attacking lines effectively. His ability to maintain possession under pressure and break through lines with incisive passing makes him a key player in the playmaking process. In this match, his ability to control the midfield will be crucial to the team’s success.
MCO: Yildiz – Kenan Yildiz has been one of the most exciting revelations for Juventus. His vision and ability to create goalscoring opportunities have made him the perfect playmaker for the team. Despite his youth, Yildiz plays with a maturity that allows him to manage the tempo of the game, looking for spaces to set up his teammates or create chances himself. His creativity in the final third of the pitch will be crucial in breaking down the opposition defence and putting the forwards in clear scoring positions.
ED: Changed – Andrea Cambiaso is a right-back who has developed remarkably, standing out for his ability to balance defensive and offensive responsibilities. With impressive speed and stamina, he is capable of running the length of the flank, offering a dangerous attacking option with his precise crosses. Defensively, Cambiaso is solid and difficult to beat in one-on-one duels. His ability to join the attack in quick transitions and his vision to create opportunities from the right flank will be key in this match for Juventus.
EI: Mbangula – Samuel Mbangula has emerged as one of Juventus’ most promising young talents. His electrifying pace and ability to dribble in tight spaces make him a constant threat on the left flank. Mbangula is not only adept in one-on-one situations, but also has a clear vision to assist his teammates in attacking positions. This match will give him another opportunity to show his ability to destabilise defences and create scoring chances with his dynamism and creativity.
DC: Vlahovic – Dusan Vlahovic remains the main force in Juventus’ attack. With exceptional goalscoring ability, Vlahovic combines his ability to finish with both feet and his physical strength to win duels in the box. In addition, his ability to play with his back to goal and link up with his teammates allows him to be a reference point in attack. Always dangerous in the box, Vlahovic will look to take advantage of any defensive error by the opposition to score and secure the three points for his team.
This is what Juventus’ possible lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: DiGregorio
Defenses: Savona, Gatti, Bremer, Cabal
Midfielders: Locatelli, Fagioli, Yildiz
Forwards: Cambiaso, Mbangula and Vlahovic
More news about the European leagues
#Juventus #lineup #Serie #matchday #game #Empoli
Leave a Reply