Juventus, Pogba crack (risk stop until 2023). Market: Paredes-Fofana e ..

Juventus, Pogba risks returning to the field in January

Alarm Juventus for Paul Pogba. The stop for the knee problem (meniscus) rischia to be longer than expected: in the case of meniscectomy his absence from the fields would be 40-60 days with a maximum of 9 games skipped between Serie A and Champions, but if a suture was needed instead (stitching of the meniscus lesion area ) the Juve midfielder would not return to the field before January, would he lose the World Cup in Qatar with France and could stay out for 5 months, returning to Max Allegri’s disposal only in January 2023. Will the Juventus club have to intervene further on the market? Let’s see the negotiations.

Juventus: Rabiot, McKennie and Rovella remain

L’Paul Pogba’s injury immediately brought the Juventus to block the eventual exit (transfer or loan depending on the case) of 3 players: first of all Rabiotwho did not leave for the American tour and is training with the Under 23 team. He also remains Weston McKennie precious joker in midfield for Allegri and at the moment he is not even moving Nicolò Rovella that in a friendly match was also tried in front of the defense (with excellent results).

Juventus-Paredes

The name of Leandro Paredes he is hotter than ever in the Juventus transfer market, The Argentine midfielder is very popular, but the 30 million euro request from PSG must be lowered. And you try to place Arthur: Valencia likes him but asks for a dry loan, with Juve’s request to participate for the salary.

Juventus-Fofana

Seko Fofana is a player who from a technical point of view could replace Paul Pogba: he remembers him in his movements and flexibility, he can play in all midfield roles both as a central and playmaker and has good interdiction skills. Several teams are moving for the 27-year-old Ivorian ex Udinese (with French citizenship): Marseille and Juventus I’m on him, but the request for 30 million euros scares and cools the negotiations.

