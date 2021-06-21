Juventus, Pogba away for free from Manchester United?

Paul Pogba could leave the Manchester United on a free transfer? Not this summer, but in 2022. However, the hypothesis scares the Red Devils, who paid the French midfielder 90 million in 2016, when they bought him from the Juventus. According to the English press, theOld Trafford they are more and more convinced that Pogba does not want to renew the contract expiring in a year. So far, Manchester United’s attempts – which has already made use of the unilateral option to extend the former Juventus contract by 12 months – to convince Pogba to renew have not been successful. And the prospect that the 28-year-old Frenchman decides to expire is becoming more and more concrete. That’s why i Red Devils (who in the meantime are one step away from the winger Jadon Sancho: almost 90 al Borussia Dortmund for the 21-year-old English talent) could evaluate his sale already in the next market session, even if they will have to settle for a figure far from the 150 million pounds requested a few years ago at Real Madrid.

Pogba-Juventus? Transfer market: Manchester United sets the price

How much? At the moment radiomercato tells of an 80 million euro valuation for the Pogba. Not a few in absolute terms and even more so in a football that is experiencing the economic crisis due to the pandemic. There Juventus is at the window, but the bianconeri obviously do not deal with these figures.

Pogba-Juventus with Ronaldo at Manchester United? But PSG is in pole position

The hypothesis of an exchange P can remain on the tableogba-Cristiano Ronaldo. The return to Manchester (where he won the first Champions League) would be a welcome goal for CR7, but the 30 million salary of the last year of his contract with Juventus, United does not seem willing to insure them. In the background, but not too much, remains the PSG: the president Al-Khelaifi could make a major offer to bring Pogba in Paris and make another super deal in this transfer market session with Mino Raiola (Donnarumma’s announcement is expected in these hours, without forgetting that the Parisians would like to buy Moise Kean from Everton after the season on loan).