Penalty Juventus, the surprise request of the prosecution

What took place during the hearing in the Coni Guarantee Panel, which will have to decide on the appeal presented by Juventus against the sentence of the Federal Court of Appeal which imposed 15 points on 20 January, was a real twist penalty to the club following the investigation into “fictitious capital gains”.

After two hours and forty-five minutes of discussion, in which the Juventus lawyers asked for the annulment of the sentence and therefore the zeroing of the penalty points, the agent General Taucer provided a valuable assist to the surprise club, who represents the prosecution, who admitted: “I fear that with regard to article 4 applied to the company, on the lack of motivation regarding the points, there is a principle of validity of the defenses”.

“I hope the referral to the Federal Court of Appeal with the reformulation of the sanction” added Taucer, who partially dismantled the decision made by his colleagues in the previous sentence.

In fact, the Prosecutor of Sport has substantially admitted that the fine imposed on Juventus is excessive, which is why he has requested referral to the Court of Appeal for the remodulation of the sanction.

“The work of the federal prosecution was corrected – declared Taucer – And that work was shared by the Court of Appeal. The opposing party’s arguments do not fully grasp the point, I would consider confirming the accusatory system”.

The hearing ended after about 3 hours and at the moment the Panel, chaired by Gabriella Palmieri Sandulli, is now meeting in closed session. The verdict, according to what transpires, could arrive tomorrow, Thursday 20 April.