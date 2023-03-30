Juventus, 30-40 penalty points adding up capital gains and salaries? Corriere dello Sport hypothesis

There Juventus points to get back the 15 penalty points from the CONI Guarantee Boardwhich would project the bianconeri to second place in the standings at 56 points in the very full Champions League area (-15 from Napoli, but +4 on Lazio, +6 on Inter and above all +8 on the fifth place occupied by Milan). But, according to Corriere dello Sport, Juve could risk up to 30-40 overall for the various strands of investigation (which would lead the black and white club to fight not to relegate, currently Verona are third from last with 19 points).

“Juve will first receive the referral for the salary maneuver, then will return to the courtroom on April 19 to close the capital gains case in the third degree (hoping to get the 15 points back), he will later appear in federal court (by the end of April) for the first degree of the new trend, that of salariesbut also of the billings to agents which according to the investigators have been inflated”, writes the Cds. Which adds: “Once these obstacles have been overcome, with the hope of not coming out with broken bones (translated: 30-40 penalty points adding up capital gains and salaries)the lawyers Bellacosa, Sangiorgio, Clarizia and Paolantonio will focus on thepreliminary hearing before the Gup, postponed to 10 May”.

Juventus trial: FIGC would like to close everything in mid-May but CONI is unknown

The work continues Sports attorney on the front of processes involving Juventus. Will it be possible to close everything before the championship? The Gazzetta dello Sport asks.

According to Rosea, the FIGC aims to complete the two levels of judgment around mid-May, but the real unknown factor is represented by the CONI Guarantee Board since i black and white they would have 30 days from the sentence to appeal.

As for i 15 penalty points the date of the hearing at maximum sporting body will be set for 19 April but it is said that the sentence will not come immediately.

