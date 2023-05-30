Juventus, the reasons for the conviction for capital gains: this is how we reached -10 (Andrea Agnelli: photo Lapresse)

Juventus, the motivations of the FIGC Court of Appeal on the penalty of 10 points in the standings

Juventus and the 10-point penalty: the reasons for the capital gains trial and the ruling of 22 May have been announced by the Federal Court of Appeal.

Juventus capital gains, FIGC Court of Appeal, 10-point penalty, “suitable for affliction”

“Conclusively, the sanction of the penalty of 10 (ten) points in the standings to be served in the current sports season, also from an equitable perspective, proves to be entirely suitable for satisfying the criteria of afflictiveness, proportionality and reasonableness as stated above”. This is what can be read in the motivations of the sentence of the FIGC federal appeals court, after the new hearing in the capital gains trial, which decided for a 10-point penalty in the standings for Juventus and for the acquittal of the Juventus managers.

Juventus penalty -10: the points for the responsibilities of Paratici, Agnelli, Arrivabene, Cherubini… The reasons of the FIGC Court of Appeal

The reasons for the sentence of the Federal Court of Appeal on the capital gains case reveal the criteria with which the -10 for Juventus was decided. The penalty was commensurate with the responsibilities of the individual managers: Paratici 4 points, Agnelli 3, Arrivabene 2, Cherubini 1. While the acquittal of the other members of the board without signature resulted in the “discount” of 5 points compared to the initial -15.

