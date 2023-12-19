Genoa-Juventus, penalty and failed expulsion: Bianconeri penalized by referee and VAR errors?

Genoa-Juventus never stops fueling controversy due to a couple of thorny refereeing situations. Last Friday's match, which ended in a 1-1 draw, with the Bianconeri seeing Inter move away (+4 after Sunday's victory against Lazio) had raised some discontent among the Old Lady's fans due to the missed penalty granted for arm touch from Bani el'Malinovskyj's speech on Yilidiz which could have been sanctioned with a red card. And referee Massa ended up among the trends of Twitter or X, if you prefer.



Genoa-Juventus, Rocchi on the penalty requested by Bani and failure to send off Malinovskyi

“Bani's hands in the area? This is an episode on the pitch and a decision that could have been handled differently, but it is not as clear a mistake as it is the missed red card for Malinovskyi“, the analysis of Gianluca Rocchi to the microphones of Dazn, during the 'Open Var' broadcast, analyzing the two disputed episodes of Genoa-Juventus.

Genoa-Juventus, Rocchi defends referee (Massa) and Var (Fabbri)

The referee designer Gianluca Rocchi defended the refereeing class and Michael Fabbri, who was at the VAR at Marassi while Davide Massa was in charge of the match: “Why do we have to stop a VAR who gets an episode wrong after getting 45-50 right before? – underlined Rocchi referring to Fabbri himself -. I would no longer want to hear that if a referee or a VAR makes a mistake once we have to stop him, it's a concept that must be overcome.”

Genoa-Juventus, slow motion by Luca Marelli

Luca Marelli in the Dazn studios had quickly analyzed the slow motion episodes of Genoa-Juventus: “We need to understand why the VAR didn't intervene in a couple of circumstances, which are quite clear. The first is a touch by Bani's hands, on a cross from the right. The touch is very evident, it's a penalty kick: perhaps the VAR he didn't intervene because he saw a touch with the leg first, but this doesn't change. The touch of the hands is still punishable, the arm is wide and doesn't close. I was very surprised that the VAR wasn't called.

