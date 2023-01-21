Juventus, which seemed to be recovering from a crisis, has been hit with a severe setback after being sanctioned by the Court of Appeals for Italian football with 15 points in the Serie A championship for the “Case Capital Gains”.
The Turin club had altered its accounts through accounting tricks that attributed to players that it exchanged with other clubs a value above the market, thus generating fictitious and fraudulent capital gains. The tax ruse allowed the club fictitious capital gains in the 20-21 financial year and the 2021 quarterly, which allowed it to reduce losses, not recapitalize and reinforce the team with signings such as Cristiano Ronaldo.
In addition to the sanction to the club with 15 points in the current Serie A standings, several managers have also been sanctioned, including former president Andrea Agnelli. Juventus, which until now was in third position in the table with 37 points, will now drop to 11th position with 22 points, liquidating any aspirations in the championship and radically moving away from the European positions in the standings.
The Italian league takes a turn, since despite the fact that Napoli is very close to the title, Juventus was one of the rivals for the title. The people of Turin had 37 points before the sanction, but by subtracting the 15 points, Juventus is in tenth place in the table, very far not only from the Champions League, but also from the rest of the European positions.
Juventus was already mired in financial problems after several failed transfer investments, so if a miracle doesn’t happen and La Vecchia Signora doesn’t qualify for the Champions League, it’s very likely that we’ll see the escape of great players from the team like Vlahovic or Chiesa. .
