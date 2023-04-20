Juventus penalty: the sentence of the Coni Guarantee Board

Juventus regains the 15 penalty points pending a new determination of the sanction: this is the sentence of the Coni guarantee panel, chaired by Gabriella Palmieri Sandulli, called to decide on the appeal presented by Juventus against the sentence of the Federal Court of Appeal who on 20 January inflicted a 15-point penalty on the club following the investigation into “fictitious capital gains”.

The Juventus club was therefore declared guilty, but the ball now goes back to the Court of Appeal which will have to decide whether to reduce the penalty, annul it or even confirm it.

From tonight, therefore, Juventus are back in third place with 59 points, waiting to see what the Court of Appeal will decide.

The Board, reads the operative part, “refers to the Federal Court of Appeal to renew its assessment, in different compositions, in particular, with regard to the determination of the causal contribution of the individual directors, providing adequate reasons and drawing any consequences also in relation to the sanction imposed on Juventus Fc”.

What happened yesterday

The real twist took place yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 19 April, when, after two hours and forty-five minutes of discussion, in which Juventus’ lawyers asked for the sentence to be annulled and therefore for the points to be reset of penalty, to provide a valuable assist to the club by surprise was the Attorney General Taucer, who represents the prosecution, who had admitted: “I fear that with regard to article 4 applied to the club, on the lack of motivation regarding the points, a there is a principle of validity of the defenses”.

“I hope the referral to the Federal Court of Appeal with the reformulation of the sanction” added Taucer, therefore partially dismantling the decision taken by his colleagues in the previous sentence.

In fact, the Prosecutor of Sport had essentially admitted that the fine imposed on Juventus is excessive, which is why he had requested referral to the Court of Appeal for the remodulation of the sanction.

“The work of the federal prosecutor’s office was corrected – declared Taucer – And that work was shared by the Court of Appeal. The opposing party’s arguments do not fully grasp the point, I would consider confirming the accusatory system”.