JUVENTUS-PAREDES: CALCIOMERCATO BIANCONERO NEWS

Juventus And Leandro Paredes: there is a draft agreement on the engagement and duration of the contract. The 28-year-old Argentine midfielder is not part of the plans for Christophe Galtier and the Psg (which in these hours has closed the shot Renato Sanches) is ready to let him go. The bianconeri – who work for the departure of Arthur to the Valencia – they believe it. “Paredes wants Juve and Juve wants Paredes”, writes Calcioomercato.com. According to which “first, however, it will be necessary to close the gap between supply and demand with PSG: the French club wants 25 million euros while the bianconeri do not want to go beyond 15 (including bonuses)”.

JUVENTUS-MURIEL, MORATA PASSED: CALCIOMERCATO BIANCONERO NEWS

In attack, the prices of Alvaro Morata (due to Atletico Madrid’s resistance to a new loan) and those of the 31-year-old Colombian go up Luis Muriel who still has one year on his contract with Atalanta and the Dea values ​​him 15 million (but the feeling is that he can be dealt): a player who is very popular because he is fast, who breaks the defense and is able to make a difference even by entering game in progress. Among the alternatives remains Giacomo Raspadori but Napoli with the offer of 30 million and the agreement with the player is currently ahead. More set aside Martial del Manchester United And Depay of the Barcelona.

