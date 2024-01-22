Juventus, overtaking the Scudetto from Inter with super Vlahovic

Juventus flies: the 3-0 in Lecce marked the overtaking of Inter. The Bianconeri go top of the table, with one game more (the Nerazzurri will resume the match against Atalanta on 28 February) and, if they were to beat Empoli next Saturday at the Allianz Stadium, they would show up at San Siro for the Italian derby on Sunday 4 February ahead of their rivals. The Bianconeri are marching at a very high pace in the championship and are trying to put pressure on Lautaro Martinez and his teammates.

Clear objective: to insinuate doubts into the Nerazzurri battleship, to give a strong signal in the big Inter-Juve match that changes the history of the season. Without forgetting that Inzaghi's team will then be involved in a difficult Champions League double match against Atletico Madrid in February (with the prospect of qualifying for the quarter-finals), while Allegri's, apart from the Italian Cup (semi-final in the spring with Frosinone) can focus solely on the Scudetto sprint.

“What effect does Juve have before? Nothing is impossible in football. You have to have the conviction in your head to arrive and work to make impossible things possible”, said the Juventus coach after the 3-0 win in Lecce. With Vlahovic scoring a brace and increasingly leading the team: 11 goals and 3 assists in the season, with a decisive change of gear in the last 5 games where he has always had an impact, proving decisive in the Lady's victories.

Juventus overtake (super Vlahovic), but the bookmakers: “Scudetto to Inter”. Milan cut off

Inter-Juventus, very open championship duel (with Milan far away but dreaming of becoming the third wheel…). But what do the bookmakers say?

According to the brokers, despite the series victories, the overtaking and the very high average points, Inter remains the favorite for the Italian title. And quite clearly. William Hill's English give the Nerazzurri at 1.25: that is, you bet one euro and win 'just' 25 cents, against Juventus' 3.75.

Just a little more balance (but not too much…) for Sisal And Snai who have a fork between 1.40 and 1.45 on Inter and 2.75/3 for Juve. Milan? A Rossoneri comeback is considered highly unlikely: odds ranging from 12 (Snai) rise to 16 (Sisal) and soar to 21 (William Hill)

