Juventus, Ziliani: “Excluded from the cups for 2-3 years by UEFA”

Does Juventus risk exclusion from the European Cups by UEFA? In recent days, rumors had leaked about a possible autonomous decision from the top continental football organization.

Responding to a comment on Twitter, the journalist Paolo Ziliani was much clearer on the subject: “The Court of Appeal will certainly give another penalty, perhaps less, but afflictive, which will remove Juve from next year’s cups. Then UEFA will arrive to exclude it for 2-3 years from the moment of the first qualification (not this one therefore) “, he concluded.

Ziliani: Allegri will not be the Juventus coach

Still on social networks, Ziliani expressed himself on the Juventus bench for next season, explaining that “Allegri will not be the Juventus coach in 2023-24”.

Juventus-Allegri goodbye? The rumors about Zidane and Tudor

In recent days there have been several rumors about the future Juventus coach. Having said that the divorce with Max Allegri is by no means obvious (the two-year contract that binds the coach from Livorno to the Old Lady should be remembered), the name of Zinedine Zidane with three possible destinations according to the Catalan newspaper for Zizou – Juve, Paris Saint Germain and Marseille – but the Igor Tudor hypothesis should not be underestimated: the former Juventus defender is doing very well at the helm of Marseille (second in Ligue 1 just 5 points behind leaders PSG). Rumors in recent weeks also up Giampiero Gasperini in case of farewell to Atalanta. The track that leads to is unlikely Robert de Zerbi: the former Sassuolo coach is liked by the top Serie A players, but he is linked to Brighton where he is doing very well and has a high release clause (12-13 million) which prevents dreams of bringing him back to Italy next year.

The CEO of Monza, Adriano Galliani instead removed Raffaele Palladino from the full Juventus coach…

