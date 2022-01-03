According to a simulation carried out overseas, the bianconeri will not qualify for the next Champions League

The group of gone it definitely didn’t go like that Juventus had foreseen at the beginning of the year, with the many points lost in the first few days and against the small teams that have bound the Juventus team to fifth place, four points from the first useful place to qualify for the next Champions League occupied by Atalanta. Massimiliano Allegri’s team will start the second round against Napoli on Thursday, and then play against Roma, Udinese and Milan, with the four league games interspersed with the final of the Italian Super Cup against Inter, and the seasonal debut in the Italian Cup against Sampdoria.

A difficult start for the bianconeri, which they also noticed across the Channel: according to reports from the Agimeg agency, an American site specializing in predictions on the main leagues, predicted the progress of the Italian championship and the performance of the bianconeri until the end of the year, predicting that Massimiliano Allegri will remain out of the next Champions League finishing fifth in the league. The algorithm was devised by the American statistician Nate Silver, and over the years it has hit dozens of predictions in full.

Inter will therefore win the 2021/22 Scudetto, repeating the success of last year and pinning the second star on the shirt, while the bianconeri will therefore arrive in the standings behind Milan, Naples and Atalanta. The algorithm is based on the SPI, Soccer Power Index, an index that evaluates all the Serie A formations and which is constantly updated and adapted to draw up the overall strength of the team, hand in hand with the performances in the league, based on some parameters including attack, defense and goal difference. In short, a difficult year for Juventus, who have the whole second round ahead of them to deny the American algorithm and the skepticism of the experts, who have already given the Juventus team up for dead.

