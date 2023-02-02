Rome (dpa)

Juventus completed the contract for the finalists to the golden square of the Italian Football Championship, with a precious 1-0 victory over Lazio in the quarter-finals of the championship.

Juventus will meet in the Golden Square with Inter Milan, who qualified for the same role by beating Atalanta 1/0. Juventus won the match with a clean goal scored by Brazilian defender Gleeson Bremer in the 44th minute.

Juventus will visit Inter Milan on the 4th or 5th of next April, while the two teams will meet again at Juventus Stadium in Turin on the 25th or 26th of the same month.