Juventus will not sign Luis Suárez. Yesterday Andrea Pirlo said that it would be “very difficult” to see the Uruguayan from bianconero, and today Fabio Paratici, sports director of the Italian club, speaking on ‘Sky Sport’ also confirmed the information from AS from last September 14: it will not be possible to get the forward’s Italian passport before October 5. “We must remove Luis Suárez from the list of objectives,” explained the manager, “The times to obtain Italian citizenship exceed those of the market.” According to Paratici, the Uruguayan “He was never close: we evaluated that opportunity and saw if it was possible to get his passport on time. It is not.” The exam that the Pistolero passed on Thursday in Perugia, then, will help him to be a community in the future, but it will not open more doors in this market. Juve has already used the two non-community sites it had with Arthur and McKennie, and now he is pushing for the services of Edin Dzeko.

Yesterday Paulo Fonseca left him on the right bench to avoid market risks, but Roma still have no agreement for Arkadiusz Milik with Naples (despite the fact that the Pole has already passed a first part of the medical examination in Switzerland) and for now he has not let out the Bosnian. “We want a striker and we are looking at various opportunities, not just Dzeko,” Paratici said. Olivier Giroud is one of the alternatives he manages, although Pirlo always put the former Manchester City at the top of his list. The negotiation between azzurri and giallorossi continues at this time: tomorrow may be the key day.