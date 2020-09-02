Turin “Juventus” intend to sign the striker of the Catalan “Barcelona” Luis Suarez. About this in Twitter said the journalist Nicolo Schira.

Juventus offered Suarez, who decided to leave the Catalan club, a three-year contract with a salary of 10 million euros per year plus bonuses. According to Skira, the negotiations are at an advanced stage. In addition, French Paris Saint-Germain and Dutch Ajax are showing interest in the forward.

Related materials There is an exit Messi is a Barcelona legend. Why is he leaving the club 20 years later?

The fact that the Uruguayan is going to change club was first reported on 30 August. He disagrees with the Blue Garnet bosses’ refusal to improve his contract.

The captain, Argentinean Lionel Messi also intends to leave the club. The main contender for the player is considered the English “Manchester City”. The Citizens want to invite Messi to play for the team for three years, and then spend another two years in New York City, playing in the Major League (MLS). In England, the Argentine will earn 50 million euros a year, and will receive another 250 million as a bonus after he is sent to the United States.

Messi and Suarez’s contracts with Barcelona expire in 2021. Messi has been playing for the blue garnet since 2003, Suarez joined the Catalan club in 2014. Prior to that, the Uruguayan played for Liverpool.