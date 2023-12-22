Juventus, with a note, announces that it has received today the notification of the conclusion of the preliminary investigations by the Public Prosecutor's Office of Rome, to which the documents relating to the investigations carried out by the Public Prosecutor's Office of Turin, declared incompetent by the Court of Cassation following the hearing on 6 September 2023.

“In line with the accusatory hypotheses already put forward by the Turin Public Prosecutor's Office, the Notice refers to alleged crimes of forgery in corporate communications – reads the statement from the Juventus club -, market manipulation, obstacle to the exercise of the public supervision (Consob, in this case) and fraudulent declaration through the use of invoices for non-existent transactions. Based on the summary information currently available, the facts covered by the provision concern the financial statements as of 30 June 2019, 2020 and 2021 and relate to the so-called “exchange” operations of rights to the sporting performances of footballers (so-called “cross operations”) and to the reduction agreements and subsequent integration agreements of the remuneration of registered staff concluded in the financial years 2019/2020, 2020/2021 and 2021/ 2022 (so-called “salary adjustments”) as well as the so-called “buy-back agreements” relating to certain transfer market operations dating back to the financial years 2017/2018, 2018/2019 and 2019/2020″.

“For further information on the pending criminal proceedings and the related accusatory hypotheses, please refer to Juventus' annual financial report as of 30 June 2023. The Company and its representatives who are recipients of the Notice will be able, within twenty days, to view and extract a copy of the documents investigation pursuant to art. 415-bis cpp for the purposes of exercising one's defense rights”, concludes the note.