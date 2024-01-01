Inter scudetto: Juventus without any shots. Milan makes an impossible comeback. Bookmakers' odds

Juventus feat? No, the scudetto is locked down: Inter will become Italian champions, thus managing to sew the second star on his chest in May. The bookmakers' 'prophecy' borders on mathematical 'certainty' when examining the end-of-year odds: from Sisal to Snai, via Willima Hill, Bet365 or LeoVegas it fluctuates between 1.25 and 1.33: that is, you bet one euro on the tricolor of Lautaro Martinez and his companions, winning 25/33 cents. Almost equal therefore.

Max Allegri's Juventusdespite having closed 2023 in the wake of Inter (minus two) and having no European commitments (it will only be able to concentrate on Serie A and the Italian Cup) it is quoted by the same brokers between a minimum of 3.50 (Sisal) and a maximum of 4.33 (Bet365).

A comeback by Milan (Leao and co -9 from the team coached by Simone Inzaghi)? We are in science fiction: the second Rossoneri star goes from the optimism of Snai at 15 to the pessimism of William Hill which rises to 29 against 1. The others – Atalanta, Fiorentina, Napoli and so on – are already offside.

Juventus will win the Italian Cup. Bookmakers' odds

Inter already out of the Italian Cup: Inzaghi's team went out against Bologna and will not be able to defend the trophy. Who will win the trophy? Juventus favourites: it's a chorus of 3.25 against 1 for the team coached by Massimiliano Allegri according to what they report the main bookmakers (from Snai to William Hill, up to Bet365 and LeoVegas) with Sisal which goes up to 2.75. The main rival of the Bianconeri is Milan, which travels between 3.75 and 4.50. Outsiders? The odds of Lazio and Roma are interesting (depending on the brokers they are paid between 6.50 and 9 against 1) and Atalanta (from 7.50 to 11), without forgetting Fiorentina and Bologna (range between 7.50 and 13).

Manchester City or Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Inter in the quarters. Bookmakers' odds

After the victory obtained in the final in Istanbul against Inter, Guardiola's Manchester City (who achieved the Treble) is considered the favorite team to win the final of the 2024 Champions League again this year: more or less we are at 3 against 1 for the various Sisal, Snail and Better.

Behind City is Bayern Munich (paid around 5 times played) followed by Real Madrid of the very confirmed Carlo Ancelotti (more or less at 6/6.50) and Arsenal (between 6.50 and 7). The others starting from Barcelona are very far behind.

The Italians? The exploit of a year ago seems like a chimera: Simone Inzaghi's Inter are paid between 15 and 16 (from Snai and Sisal, the others even go above 20): better than Atletico Madrid's rivals who they will meet in the round of 16 (even at 25 against 1 for Snai-Sisal), but too far from the 'head trio' and even from the uncertain PSG seen in the PSG group (Guardiola's team is at 12/15 for the brokers). Looking at the odds for the Nerazzurri, we can hypothesize that they will reach the quarter-finals (which in any case would be confirmation at high levels).

Napoli? Osimehn and his companions are listed 41 by William Hill, while the initial stake jumps to 50 times with Snai and even 66 for Sisal. Mazzarri's team seems to have little chance already in the round of 16 against Barcelona (whose final victory is worth 15/16 to 1 for the Sisal-Snai duo).

Lazio even paid from 150 to 300 to 1 in the Champions League success and paired with Bayern Munich second favorite for the final victory….

Europa League, Liverpool favourites. Milan from 'semi-final'

After being eliminated from the Champions League groups, Milan dreams of winning the Europa League. Difficult, but not impossible according to the bookmakers who see the team coached by Stefano Pioli as third favorite at 7.50 (Sisal) or 9 (William Hill). However, Liverpool is in clear pole position (paid between 3 and 3.25) ahead of Bayer Leverkusen (between 6.50 and 7.50). In the second row, behind the Rossoneri, De Zerbi's Brighton, even if the English team is already further behind (we are at 12/15 against 1). Then West Ham. Mourinho's Romafinalist a year ago, is even further behind (15/17 against 1) and even further there is Atalanta (over 20, except Sisal which has the magician Gasperini's team at 12).

Euro 2024, France or England. Far Italy. Bookmakers' odds

Italy dreams of defending the title won at Euro2020 in the final at Wembley against England, but in the European Championships which will be played in Germany in June he seems to have little chance of confirming himself. According to Bwin, the winning Azzurri are paid 15 times the initial stake: a very high odds and sixth overall among the 32 qualified national teams. Of course, if the expectation is to confirm themselves as European champions, the flop is inevitable.

Quarter-final objective to be among the top 8 in Europe as possible. Then football can sometimes surprise and there are still many months left until the continental event.

However, the favorites are the World Cup vice-champions France and England at 4.50 with Germany and Portugal at 8 against 1 and expected to reach the 'semi-final'. But be careful of Lukaku's Belgium: you win 12 euros by playing 1 on the Red Devils.

Australian Open, Djookovic is the overwhelming favourite, then Alcaraz ahead of Sinner. Bookmakers' odds

Will Jannik Sinner win his first career Slam? It's difficult to go far with the odds until Roland Garros, Wimbledon or even the US Open. Having said that logic says yes, the Italian tennis player has everything to live a dominating 2024, let's stick toAustralian Open which will be played between January and February: the favourite, by distance, is Novak Djokovic. The Serbian champion has already triumphed 10 times in Melbourne, perhaps the Major with which he is most confident and has seemed most unbeatable in his career. And the bookmakers believe in Nole's 11th feat: from Sisal to William Hill, via Bet365, the odds are around 2 against 1.

Carlos Alcaraz is considered the second favorite and travels between 3.50 and 4 against 1, while Sinner is the third candidate for the title victory paid between 6.50 and 7), ahead of Daniil Medvedev (7.50/9 the range of the Russian number 3 in the world).

Brokers are also looking carefully at Rafa Nadal's returnafter a year of absence from the fields, who is still placed at victory quota (between 16 and 21 against 1), enjoying more consideration than Alexander Zverev (around 25 against 1), Stefanos Tsitispas (for all above 30 quota, except Sisal which puts him at 16 against 1), Holger Rune (also at 16 for Sisal while the others quote him at 26 and above), the emerging American Ben Shelton (above at 50) and Andrey Rublev (from 33 to 67 against 1 ).

Manchester City and Real Madrid: Premier League and La Liga (almost) locked down. No miracle Girona in Spain. And Bayern Munich will leave no room for Bayer Leverkusen in the Budesliga

The Premier League will see Guardiola's Manchester City confirm themselves: the bookmakers today are of unanimous opinion and the Citizens are all well below odds of 2 (around 1.85), with Klopp's Liverpool well above 3 against 1 (3.25/3.50) and Arteta's Arsenal third wheel (range from 4.50 to 5).

In La Liga we have witnessed the miracle of Girona who is competing for the championship point by point with Real Madrid. Winning him, however, would be an event that would shock the bookmakers: Snai and Williams Hill pay him 5.50 to 1, Sisal has already risen to 7.50. The success of the Blancos is taken for granted with very low odds (1.20/1.30). A comeback by Barcelona is almost excluded (the most optimistic pay it at 7.50, but on average it reaches 9/10 times the initial bet) or even more unlikely by Atletico Madrid (at 13/19).

From Spain to Germany, the surprises are not announced: for Lottomatica, Bayern Munich champion of the Bundesliga at 1.30. With all due respect to Baeyr Leverkusen who ends 2024 ahead in the standings, but is paid 3. The others are left out: from Leipzig (35) to Stuttgart (80), up to Borussia Dortmund (250).

