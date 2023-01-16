“CR7 did not sign: they advised him well”

“Report” throws a real bomb on Juventus. In the episode aired this evening, Monday 16 January, we return to talk about the investigation into the Juventus club. The investigation “Prism” of the Public Prosecutor of Turin aims to shed light on the now famous “Wage Maneuver” during the pandemic period.

In the story, a test-queen could be the famous one “Cristiano Ronaldo card”which, according to the anticipation of “Report”, the player would never have signed for two reasons: he did not want to give up the money and, as claimed by a witness, “He was well advised”.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also involved in the Juventus salary maneuver linked to the pandemic. It is the agreement for the deferred payment of 19 million euros. A witness very close to Ronaldo tells us what really happened.#Reports tonight at 21.20 on #Rai3👇 pic.twitter.com/vzhaRTnaQX — Report (@reportrai3) January 16, 2023



Juventus, on the other hand, signed that document and the former general manager Luciano Moggi, interviewed by “Report”, explains: “Juve couldn’t do it because they were listed on the stock exchange, but there’s no doubt that everyone did it”.

Juventus trial: now there is the date

The preliminary hearing for the Prisma inquiry into Juventus’ accounts has been set for the next one March 27th. This is what Ansa reports, quoting qualified sources. Judge Marco Picco will preside over the hearing, who will have to establish whether the Juventus club and the 12 suspects (Agnelli, Nedved, Paratici, Arrivabene, Re, Bertola, Cerrato, Gabasio, Roncaglio, Vellano, Boschetti and Grossi) will or will not process.

The charge by the Turin Public Prosecutor is of false corporate communications, obstruction of the exercise of the functions of the public supervisory authorities, market manipulation and fraudulent declaration through the use of invoices or other documents for non-existent transactions.

There are two strands of the Prisma investigation, one relating to capital gains and one concerning the so-called ‘salary maneuver’, through which the Juventus players – according to the indictment – would have given up only one month’s salary compared to the four communicated by the club in March 2020 following the stop in the championship due to the lockdown. Thus began a very important week at Juventus.

Wednesday there will be the shareholders’ meeting which will definitively mark the handover from the old to the new management. On Friday, however, in Rome there will be the decision of the Federal Court, which will have to evaluate whether to accept or reject the request for partial revocation of the 2022 acquittal sentence for the companies involved in the capital gains process, a request made by the sports attorney.



