Juve: investigating judge, serious clues about “salary maneuvers”. But good faith is possible on capital gains

There are multiple themes at the basis of the Juventus case, which continue to intertwine on a judicial and sporting level; the president of CONI remembered it well Giovanni Malagò: “There is a capital gains trend, one linked to post-paid or deferred payments and then obviously the dynamics of a listed company. I am a public official, I would be a very unserious person if I gave an opinion”. And he reiterates: “We have to wait to give evaluations, I don’t agree with those who give summary judgments, neither on one side nor on the other, it’s also right to avoid parochialism. Then we’ll see what happens.”

The question, however, is becoming more and more complex, and as regards the ways in which the so-called “salary maneuvers” of 2020 and 2021, the investigating judge of the Court of Turin Ludovico Morello writes that they can be considered “certainly illicit”, to the point that “the existence of serious indications is shared with the public prosecution”. The same judge, who on 12 October had rejected the requests for disqualification measures for Andrea Agnelli and other suspects in the investigation into the accounts of the Juventus club, rejected Even the requests from precautionary measure presented by the prosecution due to lack of risk of repeat offence: “maneuvers” were linked to the Covid emergency and therefore to a “historical period that is no longer current”. Furthermore, Morello observes, “on the question of the capital gains Juventus it could be in good faith”; in the light of the documents available at that time, in fact, if Juventus really complied with the standard practice “it would be difficult to hypothesize a conscious, and therefore ultimately malicious, departure from the correct postal accounting criteria”. For the investigating judge, “an accurate study” will still be appropriate.

Juve case, former manager: on capital gains “fortunately we stopped. Bad situation like Calciopoli”

Meanwhile, on the Juve side of the fence, a primordial “mea culpa” seems to be triggered: “Fortunately, in light of the recent visits we have stopped” commented the Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini (not investigated) a Stephen Bertolaformer financial director of the Juventus club, in one interception of 22 July 2021.

In turn, Bertola, again in an excerpt from the conversation acquired by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office, had declared: “In fifteen years I only remember such a bad situation, Calciopoli, but there the whole world was pulling against us, here, instead, we created it”. In addition to that of the head of the business area, the magistrates are analyzing other sentencesincluding those of the financial director Stefano Cerrato, who lets slip about a swap between players from Juventus and Olympique Marseille: “We’re supercazzoliamoing Consob anyway”.

UEFA launches an investigation into Juve for a possible violation of the rules on financial fair play

The storm over the Juventus club shows no sign of abating, however. In fact, UEFA has opened a formal investigation against Juventus for potential violations of the rules on club licenses and financial fair play. The investigation by the First Chamber of the CFCB, the financial control body, will focus on the alleged financial violations that emerged on the basis of the recent findings by Consob and the investigation conducted by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office.

