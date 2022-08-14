





(Reuters) – Juventus are always favorites for the Scudetto, the Serie A title, but they will need to be humble and improve on all fronts if the club with the most domestic league achievements is to lift the trophy again, he said. coach Massimiliano Allegri this Sunday.

Allegri took charge of the Turin club for the second time last year and is aiming to improve on last season’s result, when he finished fourth for the second time in a row, breaking a streak of nine consecutive titles.

Irregularity in Juve’s pre-season games – with a 2-0 victory over Guadalajara, a 2-2 draw against Barcelona, ​​followed by a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid and a surprising 4-year loss 0 to Atletico Madrid – cast doubt on the Italian team’s ability to return to the top of the local league.

“This significant defeat (to Atlético) was a good thing to warn us about, I heard a lot of people with overconfidence out there. Juventus have a duty to try to win the title,” Allegri said ahead of their first match of the Serie A season against Sassuolo on Monday.

“There are 4 or 5 contenders for the title and we are among them. We need to work in silence, improve the team from every point of view. (Tomorrow) we will have to suffer as in every game. It has always been the strength of winning teams to respect rivals and not underestimate them.”

(By Silvia Recchimuzzi)







