Juventus Napoli live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Serie A match

JUVENTUS NAPLES STREAMING TV – Tonight, Sunday 23 April 2023, at 20.45 Juventus and Napoli take to the field at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, a match valid for the 31st day of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Juventus Naples live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Juventus and Napoli will be visible live on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The Juventus Napoli kick-off is scheduled for 8.45 pm today, Sunday 23 April 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Juventus and Napoli on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Juventus (3-5-1-1): Perin; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Barbieri, Fagioli, Paredes, Rabiot, Kostic; Milik, Vlahovic.

Naples (4-3-3): Meret; DiLorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

