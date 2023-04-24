Juventus-Naples, Raspadori scores (almost) the Scudetto. Spalletti: “Let’s wait to uncork the bottles”

“When you win these matches, against an opponent of this level and you have this ranking you put some heavy bricks. The players rightly celebrated a bit, all the more so given the fact that the goal came in added time. However we wait to uncork bottles and hearts, it still takes some time. I only complimented the boys, we played a good game apart from some lightness. It wasn’t easy after the elimination from the Champions League, doing more than that would have been difficult.” explains Luciano Spalletti to Dazn after Napoli’s 1-0 victory on the Juventus field. “If we all live together, the joys are doubled, just as if we all experience the defeats together, the suffering is half. We played the game we wanted, which is not easy because sometimes the episodes direct it on different tracks , but persevering with your ideas in the long run you get rewarded and I think we did well and deserved this ranking”. Napoli sees the Scudetto approaching: “If I think back to my past? Yes, also because I’ve never traveled first class, but always hitchhiked. Winning the Scudetto repays you for the sacrifices you made: every now and then they made fun of me because I had my football boots on the bench , but I remember the sacrifices made when I couldn’t afford them as a child. I took a path a little more difficult than others who start from different levels “. Spalletti underlines to Dazn.

Juventus-Naples, Raspadori decides. Allegri: “Chicken goals. Next year we’ll fight for the Scudetto”

“I’m sorry for the defeat, but we could have done better on the goal conceded. We need to grow. I added Chiesa and Di Maria to have technical players who are good at one-on-one. I’m sorry we lost a good game due to a goal scored by chickens in the 93rd minute you have to defend in the area instead of stopping”, the words of the Juventus coach, Max Allegri after the 1-0 home defeat with a goal by Raspadori in the 93rd minute. “Napoli are strong and deserved the Scudetto, we are sorry to have lost against a strong team. We have an advantage over our rivals, but we have also lost four of our last five games. Now let’s think about the Coppa Italia by accepting the refereeing decisions and remaining serene, both result cannot be changed. Arbitrage in some situations has caused discussion: “Fabbri was very good, I have nothing to say”. On the Champions League race: “We’re paying for the difficulty after the penalty, now we have to be good at winning again in the league. The lads have had an important season so far, also because we’ve been through a surreal situation and a year that will make us grow a lot . Next year we will fight for the Scudetto.”

Juventus-Naples 0-1: Raspadori scored (almost) the Scudetto

The match played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin between Spalletti’s team and Juventus ended with a 1-0 victory for Napoli, amid much controversy and a copious rain. For Campania, another important step towards the Scudetto. Juventus, on the other hand, suffered their third consecutive defeat in the league, after those away against Lazio and Sassuolo. Despite the midweek commitments with a considerable expenditure of energy on both sides, it was a high-intensity match even if with few goal chances. The first ring of the match came in the 11th minute when a central shot by Cuadrado called Meret to answer with his fists.

Juventus-Naples 0-1 chronicle

Better the choral action of Napoli who seemed more master of the midfield, despite the insertion of Locatelli between the lines in the defensive phase to give more consistency to the black and white dam: thus Spalletti’s men hardly ever set foot in Szczesny’s area in the first 45 minutes. Shortly after half an hour it was Gatti to risk big for a slap on the face of Kvaratskhelia which has been on the ground for a long time. The expulsion could have been there but the referee Fabbri, not in one of his best evenings, didn’t intervene. At the start of the second half, the Georgian Kvaratskhelia called Szczesny to save for the first time, but the central conclusion was easily taken by the Pole. Double Osimhen between 25 ‘and 26’: first the Nigerian chipped the post with a deflected shot in the area and on the developments of the subsequent corner kick, only in the middle of the area did he hit the header, however finding the goalkeeper’s grip Juventus player. Eight minutes from the end, Di Maria’s goal was disallowed due to a previous foul by Milik on Lobotka starting action. In full stoppage time, in the 48th minute, Napoli’s winning goal: ball bowled in the area by Elmas for Raspadori, who flies the ball between Szczesny’s legs, effectively ending the match.

Subscribe to the newsletter

