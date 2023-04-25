Juventus-Naples, Landucci to Spalletti: ‘Pelato di m… I’ll eat your heart’

Tension Sunday evening at the final whistle of Juventus-Napoli. This was reported by La Stampa, according to which the correspondents of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Turin would have reported, among the three pages of attachments on the match, the words he would have said the assistant coach of Juventus, Marco Landucci, addressed the coach of Napoli, Luciano Spalletti: “Pelato di m…, I’ll eat your heart”.



According to the report, the two “found themselves about a meter away from each other. At this juncture, Landucci, visibly annoyed by some arbitration decisions, addressed the quoted sentence to Spalletti. These, when taking the side corridor that leads to the Napoli dressing room, did not react”

Juventus, Landucci disqualified by the Sports Judge for “offensive and threatening epithets”

Sports judge Gerardo Mastrandrea has disqualified Juventus assistant coach Marco Landucci for one day (with a fine of 5,000 euros) “for having, at the end of the match, in the changing room area, addressed the coach of the opposing team with offensive and threatening epithets; an infringement detected by the collaborator of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office”.

