Juventus Monza live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Coppa Italia match

JUVENTUS MONZA STREAMING TV – Tonight, Thursday 19 January 2023, at 21 Juventus and Monza take to the field at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, a match valid for the round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Italian Cup. Where to see Juventus Monza on live TV and live streaming? Mediaset? Sky Sports? Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Juventus and Monza will be visible on live free-to-air TV on Canale 5. Extensive pre- and post-match coverage is expected with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Juventus Monza kick-off is scheduled for 9 pm today, Thursday 19 January 2023. Live streaming? On the free platform Mediaset Play.it. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Juventus Monza on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Juventus (3-5-1-1): Perin, Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro, Chiesa, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic, Miretti, Kean. Coach: Merry.

Monza (3-5-2): Cragno, Marlon, Caldirola, Izzo, Carlos Augusto, Sensi, Machin, Colpani, Sensi, Dani Mota, Petagna. Coach: Palladino.

