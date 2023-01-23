Football, capital gains trial: “No one expected 15 penalty points”

“The sanction against Juventus? This is a monstrous sanction, almost doubled compared to the requests of the prosecution. It presupposes serious guilt, the result of the acquisition of the 14,000 files sent by the Turin prosecutor to the federal prosecutor. investigation, the trial would not have been reopened”. The lawyer said so Matthias Grassanisports law expert on ‘Politics in football’ on Gr Parlamento.

“Nobody expected the -15 penalty for Juventus, in Serie A we haven’t seen such an important penalty since Calciopoli. But this is not necessarily the only penalty. The federal prosecutor’s office has another file for another vein, the more slippery and more delicate one, on the four months of the Covid 2020 season. If Chinè brings Juve and its managers to trial with a new referral, other penalty points could arrive”, added Grassani.

“If the proportions have a value, the second line on salaries could not be outdone. These are hypotheses and projections but we are talking about a worrying rib that has not been archived but will be addressed in the coming weeks. That process must be concluded by the end of the season.”

Then on the possible Uefa sanction, Grassani explained that “UEFA has turned on a very powerful light on Juventus in unsuspecting times, I believe he is in constant contact with the FIGC and Italian justice. This front has close links with financial fair play. If the sanction were confirmed in the third instance, UEFA could adopt autonomous exclusion measures.”

