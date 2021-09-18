Juventus-Milan where to see it: Dazn or Sky? Tv and streaming on the big match: the news

Juventus-Milan: the game of truth. Fourth day of hot Serie A with the big match at Allianz Stadium scheduled for Sunday 19 September at 8.45 pm. There Juve from Merry he only has one point after 3 games, but is back from 3-0 against Malmo and recovers Federico Chiesa (maybe bench). The Milan from Pegs is at 9 with 3 wins out of 3: he lost instead in the Champions League but playing great football at Anfiel Road against Liverpool (3-2). Ibrahimovic will miss the challenge, ballot Rebic-Giroud in attack. Here is a quick guide to follow Juventus-Milan on TV and streaming and the probable formations.

Juventus-Milan Sky?

Juventus-Milan in TV on Sky Sport? Nothing to do for Comcast pay TV subscribers who will not broadcast the game on Sunday night.

Juventus-Milan Dazn

Juventus-Milan will be broadcast live exclusively streaming from DAZN with commentary by Stefano Borghi and technical commentary by Francesco Guidolin. The Allianz Stadium match will also be visible to its users on the latest generation smart TVs compatible with the app, and, again thanks to the application, on all televisions connected to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S), to the TIMVISION BOX or to an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast device.

Juventus-Milan Radio Rai

Juventus-Milan will be told in live commentary from 20.45 on Radio Rai1 Sunday 19 September.

Juventus-Milan line-ups

JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, de Ligt, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Dybala, Morata.

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Leao; Rebic.